Enigmatic human fossil jawbone may be evidence of an early *Homo sapiens* presence in Europe – and adds mystery about who those humans were
By Brian Anthony Keeling, Doctoral Candidate in Anthropology, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Rolf Quam, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Scientists had figured a fossil found in Spain more than a century ago was from a Neandertal. But a new analysis suggests it could be from a lost lineage of our species, Homo sapiens.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 2nd 2023