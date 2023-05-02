Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter played a role in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – new research

By Tony Cookson, Associate Professor of Finance, University of Colorado Boulder
Christoph Schiller, Assistant Professor of Finance, Arizona State University
Social media provides both a forum for communication and a public signal about what a bank’s customers believe. That means Twitter can facilitate coordination in real time.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
