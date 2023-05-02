Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Another rate rise, higher tax on cigarettes, and likely JobSeeker boost for over-55s

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, @michellegrattan and @amandadunn10 discuss another interest rate rise form the RBA, Labor's war on vaping and an increase to the tobacco tax, and the likely boost to JobSeeker for people aged 55 and over.The Conversation


