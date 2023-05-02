Tolerance.ca
Presented with a JobSeeker finding too clear to ignore, he changed the subject: how Jim Chalmers is shaping the budget

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The treasurer’s handpicked advisory committee recommended he lift the base rate of JobSeeker for everyone. He is acting as if it didn’t.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
