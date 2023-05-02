Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emotional abuse is a pattern of hurtful messages – building parenting skills could help prevent it

By Divna Haslam, Senior Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Alina Morawska, Director, Parenting and Family Support Centre, The University of Queensland
James Graham Scott, Honorary Professor and Consultant Psychiatrist, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute
In emotional abuse cases, it is the most important adults in a child’s life who send harmful messages. And the hurt occurs when self-worth and identity are developing.The Conversation


