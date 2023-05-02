Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From 'technicolour yawn' to 'draining the dragon': how Barry Humphries breathed new life into Australian slang

By Howard Manns, Senior Lecturer in Linguistics, Monash University
Isabelle Burke, Research fellow in Linguistics, Monash University
Kate Burridge, Professor of Linguistics, Monash University
Simon Musgrave, Adjunct associate, Monash University
Share this article
Through characters such as Bazza McKenzie, the late comedian promoted Australian vernacular – the witty, the crude and both – to new audiences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malagasy people remain resilient amid the soaring cost of basic commodities
~ Kyrgyzstan/Tajikistan: Apparent War Crimes in Border Conflict
~ DR Congo: Reject Discriminatory Nationality Bill
~ Nepal: Court Orders Recognition of Same-Sex Spouse
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities are using facial recognition technology to entrench apartheid
~ Stephen Hawking's final, god's-eye view of the cosmos ponders the ultimate origin of our universe
~ Emotional abuse is a pattern of hurtful messages – building parenting skills could help prevent it
~ Vaping and behaviour in schools: what does the research tell us?
~ 'Too much money is spent on jails and policing': what Aboriginal communities told us about funding justice reinvestment to keep people out of prison
~ Here's why your freezer smells so bad – and what you can do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter