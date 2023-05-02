From 'technicolour yawn' to 'draining the dragon': how Barry Humphries breathed new life into Australian slang
By Howard Manns, Senior Lecturer in Linguistics, Monash University
Isabelle Burke, Research fellow in Linguistics, Monash University
Kate Burridge, Professor of Linguistics, Monash University
Simon Musgrave, Adjunct associate, Monash University
Through characters such as Bazza McKenzie, the late comedian promoted Australian vernacular – the witty, the crude and both – to new audiences.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 1st 2023