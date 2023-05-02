Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
'Too much money is spent on jails and policing': what Aboriginal communities told us about funding justice reinvestment to keep people out of prison

By Fiona Allison, Research Fellow, Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
Daniel Daylight, Community Manager Mt Druitt JustReinvest NSW, Indigenous Knowledge
Thomas Duncan, Manager of community-led change, Just Reinvest NSW, Indigenous Knowledge
What does ‘justice reinvestment’ mean in practice? Who makes funding decisions? To find out more, we consulted Aboriginal communities in Bourke, Moree and Mount Druitt.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
