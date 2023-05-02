‘Kidfluencer’ culture is harming kids in several ways – and there’s no meaningful regulation of it
By Catherine Jane Archer, Senior Lecturer, Communication, Edith Cowan University
Kate Delmo, Senior Lecturer and Head of Discipline of Strategic Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Parents share content of their children for myriad reasons, including to connect with friends and family, and to seek validation or support.
However, some parents also do this for commercial gain. They manage their children as social media “kidfluencers” – allowing them to work with brands to market products to other children (and adults).
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest interim report…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 1st 2023