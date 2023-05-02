Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
‘Kidfluencer’ culture is harming kids in several ways – and there’s no meaningful regulation of it

By Catherine Jane Archer, Senior Lecturer, Communication, Edith Cowan University
Kate Delmo, Senior Lecturer and Head of Discipline of Strategic Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Parents share content of their children for myriad reasons, including to connect with friends and family, and to seek validation or support.

However, some parents also do this for commercial gain. They manage their children as social media “kidfluencers” – allowing them to work with brands to market products to other children (and adults).

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s latest interim reportThe Conversation


