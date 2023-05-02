Tolerance.ca
Kyrgyzstan/Tajikistan: Apparent War Crimes in Border Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Forces from both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan killed and injured civilians in apparent war crimes during their brief but intense armed border conflict in September 2022. The families of victims deserve justice and reparations to pave the way for a rights-respecting resolution to this ongoing dispute. The two countries should promptly investigate the violations by their forces, hold those responsible to account, and provide redress. International partners should provide support. (Berlin, May 2, 2023) – Forces from both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan committed apparent war crimes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
