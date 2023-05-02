Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Reject Discriminatory Nationality Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The People's Palace in Kinshasa, DRC, which houses the Congolese Parliament. © 2011 Grazyna Bonati/Alamy Stock Photo (Kinshasa) – The Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament should reject a draft law that authorities could use to discriminate against Congolese citizens on the basis of their parents’ national origin, Human Rights Watch said today. The law would exclude from presidential office and senior institutional positions any Congolese with one parent of non-Congolese origin. Consideration of this bill during an election year heightens concerns that the authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malagasy people remain resilient amid the soaring cost of basic commodities
~ Kyrgyzstan/Tajikistan: Apparent War Crimes in Border Conflict
~ Nepal: Court Orders Recognition of Same-Sex Spouse
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli authorities are using facial recognition technology to entrench apartheid
~ Stephen Hawking's final, god's-eye view of the cosmos ponders the ultimate origin of our universe
~ Emotional abuse is a pattern of hurtful messages – building parenting skills could help prevent it
~ From 'technicolour yawn' to 'draining the dragon': how Barry Humphries breathed new life into Australian slang
~ Vaping and behaviour in schools: what does the research tell us?
~ 'Too much money is spent on jails and policing': what Aboriginal communities told us about funding justice reinvestment to keep people out of prison
~ Here's why your freezer smells so bad – and what you can do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter