Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parliament protest report shows NZ police have come a long way since 1981 – but practice and law must still improve

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
The 2022 parliament protests were unprecedented, but something similar could still happen again. What lessons can be drawn from the recent report into police handling of the event?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
