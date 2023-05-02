Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top Russian Activist Indicted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov and his lawyer, Ekaterina Tertukhina, at the prosecutor’s office in Moscow when they received his indictment. © 2023 Memorial Last weekend, Russian authorities moved one step closer towards potentially locking up Oleg Orlov, one of Russia’s most prominent and outspoken human rights defenders. On April 29, the prosecutor’s office formally indicted him on charges of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian military, for which he faces a maximum three-year prison sentence. Authorities should immediately drop the charges. Orlov is co-chair of Memorial, a leading…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
