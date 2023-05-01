Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes a good parent? Is acting on climate change as important as love and bedtime stories?

By Craig Stanbury, PhD Candidate, Monash University
A philosopher and mother argues parents must attempt to tackle the problems caused by climate change – for their kids. Not doing so is like ‘reading them a bedtime story while the house burns down’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
