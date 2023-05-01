An epic global study of moss reveals it is far more vital to Earth's ecosystems than we knew
By David John Eldridge, Professor of Dryland Ecology, UNSW Sydney
Manuel Delgado-Baquerizo, Ecosystem ecologist, Spanish National Research Council, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)
Data from 123 sites across all continents, including Antarctica, show mosses affect all major soil functions critical for sustaining life on Earth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 1st 2023