Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild-caught seafood is often untraceable – and some industry players don't want that to change. Here's why

By Benjamin Thompson, Lecturer in Human Geography, Monash University
Share this article
When you buy seafood, you can’t be sure it is what it says it is – and Australian wholesalers are resistant to new traceability technologies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are you under digital distress? 3 ways tech-triggers may be affecting your mental health
~ Canadians have lots of reasons to be skeptical about increased defence spending
~ How greenwashing can lead us astray in the pursuit of wildlife-friendly gardens
~ How close are we to reading minds? A new study decodes language and meaning from brain scans
~ What makes a good parent? Is acting on climate change as important as love and bedtime stories?
~ An epic global study of moss reveals it is far more vital to Earth's ecosystems than we knew
~ Picking up a King Charles III coronation commemorative plate? You're buying into a centuries-old tradition
~ Journalists reporting on the Voice to Parliament do voters a disservice with 'he said, she said' approach
~ Here's why pharmacists are angry at script changes – and why the government is making them anyway
~ How encrypted Victorian newspaper personal ads shaped fiction like Sherlock and Enola Holmes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter