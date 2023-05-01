Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fighting Devastates Sudan’s West Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk among scattered objects in the market of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, after fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces, April 29, 2023.  © 2023 AFP via Getty Images While global attention has focused on the fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, attacks have shaken the West Darfur town of El Geneina. Clashes between the two armed forces in El Geneina erupted on April 24. Witnesses say militia members from the ethnic Massalit and well-armed Arab communities soon joined the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
