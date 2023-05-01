Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whether or not a man convicted of abusing African 'orphans' is exonerated, the missionary system that brought him to Kenya was always deeply flawed

By Andreana Prichard, Associate Professor of Honors and African History, University of Oklahoma
Share this article
Matthew Durham, a young missionary from Oklahoma, was convicted in 2015 of raping three girls and molesting a boy at the Upendo Children’s Home. He had volunteered at the Kenyan orphanage from 2012 to 2014.

A federal jury found Durham guilty under a 2003 law that makes crimes committed against children abroad punishable in the United States, and U.S. District Court Judge David…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Bihu dance of Assam breaks two world records with massive performance in India
~ Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding
~ Libya lost, then found, 2.5 tonnes of uranium - a red flag for nuclear safety
~ Amma Darko uses fiction to portray the real plight of women and street children in Ghana
~ Every cancer is unique – why different cancers require different treatments, and how evolution drives drug resistance
~ What causes volcanoes to erupt?
~ Respectful persuasion is a relay race, not a solo sprint – 3 keys to putting it in practice
~ Kids cartoon characters that use AI to customize responses help children learn
~ Generative AI is forcing people to rethink what it means to be authentic
~ Albanese government launches war on vaping, declaring it the 'number-one behavioural issue in high schools'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter