1 in 4 households struggle to pay power bills. Here are 5 ways to tackle hidden energy poverty
By Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Nooshin Torabi, Lecturer, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Energy poverty puts people’s health and wellbeing at risk, but many vulnerable households go undetected. Trusted intermediaries, such as doctors and community workers, can help solve this problem.
- Monday, May 1st 2023