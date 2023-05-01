Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Devils in the detail: an economist argues the case for a Tasmanian AFL team – and new stadium

By Tim Harcourt, Industry Professor and Chief Economist, University of Technology Sydney
The Australian Football League’s announcement of a Tasmanian football club – likely to be called the Tassie Devils – is now a formality, after the federal goverment’s pledge of A$240 million to a new stadium and precinct in Hobart.

A new stadium is the last of 11 AFL requirements for a Tasmanian club to become the league’s 19th team, joining ten Victorian clubs and two each from the other four states.

The view was that UTAS stadium in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
