Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
NDIS cost scrutiny is intensifying again – the past shows this can harm health and wellbeing for people with disability

By Samia Badji, Research Fellow, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Dennis Petrie, Professor of Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Those in the disability field have been expressing a sense of whiplash since Friday. Many had felt buoyed by reassurances from Bill Shorten, minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), at the National Press Club the previous week that a reboot would ensure the scheme was “here to stay”. Yet a week later, the word from the National…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
