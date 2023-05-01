Isotope analysis helps tell the stories of Aboriginal people living under early colonial expansion
By Shaun Adams, Archaeologist, Griffith University
David McGahan, Visiting Researcher, Griffith University
Mark Collard, Canada Research Chair in Human Evolutionary Studies, and Professor of Archaeology, Simon Fraser University
Michael Westaway, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Archaeology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Richard Martin, Senior lecturer, The University of Queensland
Research conducted with Gkuthaarn and Kukatj community members helps paint a picture of the lives of eight young Aboriginal people who lived during early colonial expansion.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 30, 2023