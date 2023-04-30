Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN chief convenes meeting in Doha to discuss key issues in Afghanistan

Share this article
UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be in Doha, Qatar, on Monday to host a two-day meeting on Afghanistan, bringing together special envoys from various countries.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The tricky economics of subsidising psychedelics for mental health therapy
~ Some projects in $120 billion federal infrastructure pipeline set to be scrapped
~ André Dao's brilliant debut novel explores his grandfather's ten-year detention without trial by the Vietnamese government
~ No, you can't blame all your health issues on 'high cortisol'. Here's how the hormone works
~ Drone seeding and E-seeds sound exciting, but ecosystem restoration needs practical solutions
~ The Universities Accord should scrap Job-ready Graduates and create a new multi-rate system for student fees
~ The Liberals are the fifth iteration of Australia's main centre-right party. Could the Voice campaign hasten a sixth?
~ Australia wants to build a laser that can stop a tank. Here's why 'directed energy weapons' are on the military wishlist
~ Thailand election debate: Parties share stand on royal defamation law
~ Police violations of Charter rights highlight the need for accountability and transparency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter