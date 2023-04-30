Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

André Dao's brilliant debut novel explores his grandfather's ten-year detention without trial by the Vietnamese government

By Tess Do, Lecturer in French Studies, The University of Melbourne
André Dao has kept the legacy of his grandparents alive in Anam, a brilliant novel of immense scope that became a full quest for the truth of his family history, which spans the two Vietnam Wars.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
