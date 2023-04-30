Drone seeding and E-seeds sound exciting, but ecosystem restoration needs practical solutions
By Simone Pedrini, Lecturer in ecological restoration, Curtin University
Jorge Castro Gutiérrez, Catedrático de Ecología, Universidad de Granada
Kingsley Dixon, John Curtin Distinguished Professor, Curtin University
Fascination with shiny technological gadgets may divert scarce resources from the on-the-ground approaches we need to restore degraded ecosystems around the world.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, April 30, 2023