Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drone seeding and E-seeds sound exciting, but ecosystem restoration needs practical solutions

By Simone Pedrini, Lecturer in ecological restoration, Curtin University
Jorge Castro Gutiérrez, Catedrático de Ecología, Universidad de Granada
Kingsley Dixon, John Curtin Distinguished Professor, Curtin University
Share this article
Fascination with shiny technological gadgets may divert scarce resources from the on-the-ground approaches we need to restore degraded ecosystems around the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN chief convenes meeting in Doha to discuss key issues in Afghanistan
~ The tricky economics of subsidising psychedelics for mental health therapy
~ Some projects in $120 billion federal infrastructure pipeline set to be scrapped
~ André Dao's brilliant debut novel explores his grandfather's ten-year detention without trial by the Vietnamese government
~ No, you can't blame all your health issues on 'high cortisol'. Here's how the hormone works
~ The Universities Accord should scrap Job-ready Graduates and create a new multi-rate system for student fees
~ The Liberals are the fifth iteration of Australia's main centre-right party. Could the Voice campaign hasten a sixth?
~ Australia wants to build a laser that can stop a tank. Here's why 'directed energy weapons' are on the military wishlist
~ Thailand election debate: Parties share stand on royal defamation law
~ Police violations of Charter rights highlight the need for accountability and transparency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter