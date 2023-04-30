Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Universities Accord should scrap Job-ready Graduates and create a new multi-rate system for student fees

By Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
This article is part of our series on big ideas for the Universities Accord. The federal government is calling for ideas to “reshape and reimagine higher education, and set it up for the next decade and beyond”. A review team is due to finish a draft report in June and a final report in December 2023.

The university fees (known as “student contributions”) paid by most domestic undergraduates are a difficult issue for the Universities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN chief convenes meeting in Doha to discuss key issues in Afghanistan
~ The tricky economics of subsidising psychedelics for mental health therapy
~ Some projects in $120 billion federal infrastructure pipeline set to be scrapped
~ André Dao's brilliant debut novel explores his grandfather's ten-year detention without trial by the Vietnamese government
~ No, you can't blame all your health issues on 'high cortisol'. Here's how the hormone works
~ Drone seeding and E-seeds sound exciting, but ecosystem restoration needs practical solutions
~ The Liberals are the fifth iteration of Australia's main centre-right party. Could the Voice campaign hasten a sixth?
~ Australia wants to build a laser that can stop a tank. Here's why 'directed energy weapons' are on the military wishlist
~ Thailand election debate: Parties share stand on royal defamation law
~ Police violations of Charter rights highlight the need for accountability and transparency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter