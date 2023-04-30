Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Basic income could help create a more just and sustainable food system

By Kristen Lowitt, Assistant Professor, Environmental Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Charles Z. Levkoe, Canada Research Chair in Equitable and Sustainable Food Systems, Lakehead University
Canada’s food system is experiencing ongoing stresses from supply chain disruptions, price inflation and extreme weather events. Canadians are feeling the effects of these stresses: in 2021, nearly 16 per cent of provincial households experienced some degree of food insecurity.

Federal programs such as the Canada…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
