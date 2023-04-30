Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

INTERVIEW: ‘Extremely difficult conversations’: Seeking justice for sexual abuse victims

Share this article
Critics have said justice takes too long, and perpetrators are not always held accountable in cases of sexual exploitation and abuse committed by UN personnel. Appointed by the Secretary-General in 2017, Jane Connors, the UN’s first Victims’ Rights Advocate, is tasked with getting a victim-centred approach installed across the system’s more than 35 entities.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beware red flags and fakes: how to buy authentic First Nations designs that benefit creators and communities
~ Fur seals on a remote island chain are exposed to huge amounts of toxic heavy metals – yet somehow, they're healthy
~ Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill wants to 'rehabilitate' LGBTIQ+ people – African psychologists warn of its dangers
~ Zimbabwe: Quash the conviction and sentencing of opposition leader for exercising his freedom of expression and peaceful assembly
~ Banking crises rooted in a system that rewards excessive risk-taking -- as First Republic's precarious situation shows
~ The Federal Reserve and the art of navigating a soft landing ... when economic data sends mixed signals
~ Stop deporting Haitians: Rights experts’ appeal to countries in Americas
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Respond to Sudan Crisis
~ Sudan’s war of two generals: Latest updates
~ US-Korea summit: Joe Biden's 'American Pie' won't include stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter