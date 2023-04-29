Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beware red flags and fakes: how to buy authentic First Nations designs that benefit creators and communities

By Nicola St John, Lecturer, Communication Design, RMIT University
Emrhan Sultan, Researcher, RMIT School of Design, RMIT University
From souvenir shops to art galleries, First Nations designs are big business. Australia’s Productivity Commission estimates about $250 million of Indigenous-style art and consumer products are sold annually. But just 16% of that ends up in the hands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

When it comes Indigenous-style souvenirs, the commission says about 75% aren’t authentic. The art market is a little better, but fakes are prevalent enough for one to have appeared in comedian…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
