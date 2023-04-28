Banking crises rooted in a system that rewards excessive risk-taking -- as First Republic's precarious situation shows
By Alexandra Digby, Adjunct Assistant professor of Economics, University of Rochester
Dollie Davis, Associate Dean of Faculty, Minerva Schools at KGI
Robson Hiroshi Hatsukami Morgan, Assistant Professor of Social Sciences, Minerva Schools at KGI
The cause of banking crises since the S&L debacle in the 1980s remains unchanged. Incentives encourage executives to take excessive risks, with few consequences if bets turn bad. It’s happening again.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 28, 2023