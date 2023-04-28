Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Stop deporting Haitians: Rights experts’ appeal to countries in Americas

Countries in the Americas should suspend forced returns of Haitians on the move and adopt measures to protect them instead, UN-appointed independent human rights experts said on Friday.


