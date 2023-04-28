Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Human Rights Council Should Respond to Sudan Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A building damaged during fighting between the forces of two rival Sudanese generals in Khartoum, April 23, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images Since fighting broke out in Khartoum on April 15 between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), both military forces have deployed throughout populated areas. Much of the street fighting has involved the use of explosive weapons that have harmed civilians and damaged civilian structures. The fighting has killed over 400 people and injured 4,000, but doctors tell us that is likely an underestimate, as…


© Human Rights Watch -
