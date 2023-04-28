Tolerance.ca
I was evacuated from South Sudan in 2013 - here's what I learned

By Naomi Ruth Pendle, Lecturer in International Development, University of Bath
We all knew that there were political tensions. Yet none of us believed it enough to change our plans or everyday routines. None of us expected fighting to erupt. It was December 15 2013, and I was in South Sudan. Like many people there, I was distracted by plans for Christmas – what food would we eat, what plane would I take home. Then fighting erupted in the capital between factions of South Sudan's army. Familiar…The Conversation


