Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buzzfeed News: sad demise of a clever, innovative site that led the way in digital journalism

By Sean Dodson, Senior Lecturer, Journalism, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
Buzzfeed News, once a shining star of digital journalism, has announced it will shut its award-winning news division for good, laying off about 60 journalists in a move its founding editor, Ben Smith, described as “the end of the marriage between social media and news”.

Buzzfeed – for a few years regarded as a top exponent of viral news – has been struggling to maintain its buzz of late. The cheeky and provocative – if at times annoying – provider of endless listicles and outrageous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan’s war of two generals: Latest updates
~ US-Korea summit: Joe Biden's 'American Pie' won't include stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula
~ Beauty ideals were as tough in the middle ages as they are now
~ We found long-banned pollutants in the very deepest part of the ocean
~ I was evacuated from South Sudan in 2013 - here's what I learned
~ How Wrexham's football fairy tale is fuelled by Disney and Hollywood glamour
~ Singapore: Rights experts call for moratorium on the death penalty
~ UN expert urges Japan to ‘step up pressure’ on Myanmar junta
~ Ukraine: Truth, justice and reparations for victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine ever more paramount following latest attacks
~ Ukraine war: what China gains from acting as peacemaker
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter