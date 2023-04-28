Tolerance.ca
Harry Belafonte: a singer and actor but an activist at heart

By Tionne Alliyah Parris, PhD Candidate, History, University of Hertfordshire
The Caribbean-American singer and actor Harry Belafonte has passed away from congestive heart failure at the age of 96. Although he was well known for songs like Day-O (The Banana Boat song) and Jump In The Line, which earned him the title “King of Calypso”, his music was a vehicle for much more.

Belafonte led a life of tireless activism and was present at the many peaks of 20th-century civil and human rights struggles across the globe. Reflecting on his stardom, Belafonte said:


