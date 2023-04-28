Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emmett Till's accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, has died – here's how the 1955 murder case helped define civil rights history

By Davis W. Houck, Professor, Florida State University
Share this article
While Bryant Donham was never charged for her involvement in Till’s death, the Justice Department continued to investigate the case and consider the potential for an arrest as recently as 2021.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: what China gains from acting as peacemaker
~ Harry Belafonte: a singer and actor but an activist at heart
~ Deadly heatwaves threaten to reverse India's progress on poverty and inequality – new research
~ Why we need to talk about porn when we talk about Andrew Tate
~ Ring for the King: the long history of England's bellringing tradition
~ In 'Air,' Michael Jordan's silence speaks volumes about the marketing of Black athletes
~ Cannabis-derived products like delta-8 THC and delta-10 THC have flooded the US market – two immunologists explain the medicinal benefits and potential risks
~ Sudan's plunge into chaos has geopolitical implications near and far – including for US strategic goals
~ How the US military used magazines to target 'vulnerable' groups with recruiting ads
~ SNAP work requirements don’t actually get more people working – but they do drastically limit the availability of food aid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter