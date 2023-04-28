Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When employers reward 'ideal' workers, gender equality suffers

By Shireen Kanji, Professor of Work and Organisation, Brunel University London
Share this article
UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab recently resigned following the publication of a report into workplace complaints about his conduct, including bullying allegations. But this element of his behaviour wasn’t the only concerning workplace problem highlighted by the report.

It also detailed how, seemingly unencumbered by responsibilities outside work, his working hours ran from 7:30am until 10pm, Monday to Thursday, while Fridays were spent on constituency business,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: what China gains from acting as peacemaker
~ Harry Belafonte: a singer and actor but an activist at heart
~ Deadly heatwaves threaten to reverse India's progress on poverty and inequality – new research
~ Why we need to talk about porn when we talk about Andrew Tate
~ Ring for the King: the long history of England's bellringing tradition
~ In 'Air,' Michael Jordan's silence speaks volumes about the marketing of Black athletes
~ Cannabis-derived products like delta-8 THC and delta-10 THC have flooded the US market – two immunologists explain the medicinal benefits and potential risks
~ Sudan's plunge into chaos has geopolitical implications near and far – including for US strategic goals
~ Emmett Till's accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, has died – here's how the 1955 murder case helped define civil rights history
~ How the US military used magazines to target 'vulnerable' groups with recruiting ads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter