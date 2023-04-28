Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

King Charles III coronation: what the controversy over an ancient stone tells us about historical symbols in the modern age

By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
Katherine Weikert, Deputy Head of the School of History and Archaeology, University of Winchester
Share this article
The coronation of King Charles III will see history play out in the modern age. From the venue of Westminster Abbey to the coronation oath, the symbolism is steeped in centuries of tradition. One symbol, the “Coronation stone” – also known as the Stone of Scone or Stone of Destiny – has its own particularly contentious history.

Beneath the gilded coronation chair will be an ancient, rectangular slab of sandstone weighing approximately 152kg. The stone is a symbol of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pro-Beijing politicians urge Hong Kong to scrap the Gay Games 2023
~ Kyrgyzstan: Drop trumped-up charges against activists who protested Uzbekistan border deal
~ Pro-Beijing activists urge Hong Kong to scrap the Gay Games 2023
~ Premier League’s front-of-shirt gambling ad ban is a flawed approach. Australia should learn from it
~ Health and housing measures announced ahead of budget, and NDIS costs in first ministers' sights
~ The defence review fails to address the third revolution in warfare: artificial intelligence
~ Uzbekistan/Germany: Make Human Rights Key Component of Talks
~ Pro-Beijing activists urged Hong Kong to scrap the Gay Games 2023
~ Thailand: Free Girl Detained for ‘Defaming Monarchy’
~ With the COVID crisis easing, is the National Cabinet still fit for purpose?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter