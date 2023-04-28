King Charles III coronation: what the controversy over an ancient stone tells us about historical symbols in the modern age
By Gordon McKelvie, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Winchester
Katherine Weikert, Deputy Head of the School of History and Archaeology, University of Winchester
The coronation of King Charles III will see history play out in the modern age. From the venue of Westminster Abbey to the coronation oath, the symbolism is steeped in centuries of tradition. One symbol, the “Coronation stone” – also known as the Stone of Scone or Stone of Destiny – has its own particularly contentious history.
Beneath the gilded coronation chair will be an ancient, rectangular slab of sandstone weighing approximately 152kg. The stone is a symbol of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 28, 2023