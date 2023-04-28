Tolerance.ca
Kyrgyzstan: Drop trumped-up charges against activists who protested Uzbekistan border deal

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that the Kyrgyzstani authorities are charging 27 activists who protested against a border agreement with Uzbekistan with “attempting to overthrow the government”, Heather McGill, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Central Asia, said: “It is absurd that these individuals are being tried on the trumped-up charge of attempting to overthrow the state. The […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Drop trumped-up charges against activists who protested Uzbekistan border deal appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
