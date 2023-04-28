Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pro-Beijing activists urge Hong Kong to scrap the Gay Games 2023

By Oiwan Lam
Anticipating political pressures from the conservatives, Gay Games Hong Kong has adopted a depoliticised strategy by stressing the economic benefit of hosting the international event in Hong Kong.


© Global Voices -
