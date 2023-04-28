Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Health and housing measures announced ahead of budget, and NDIS costs in first ministers' sights

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The May 9 budget will include a $2.2 billion suite of measures to seek to ease pressures in primary health care and hospitals, as well as containing initiatives directed towards the crisis in the rental…The Conversation


