Won’t somebody please think of the children? Their agency is ignored in the moral panic around drag storytime

By Sarah Austin, Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
Jonathan Graffam O'Meara, Tutor in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
As drag storytime events are cancelled around Australia, children and young people, who are centred in the debate, have been rendered silent and invisible.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
