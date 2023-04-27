Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Nations students are engaged in primary school but face racism and limited opportunities to learn Indigenous languages

By Jessa Rogers, First Nations Senior Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Kate E. Williams, Adjunct Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Kristin R. Laurens, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
The federal government-commissioned “Footprints in Time” study also found teachers say they do not have adequate training to value and teach Indigenous cultures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Security Council condemns Taliban’s ban on women working for UN
~ USA: New regional migration measures will protect some at the expense of exposing others to greater dangers
~ Tokyo Confirms Myanmar Military Misused Japan-Funded Ships
~ Study reveals at least 11% of child maltreatment in NZ could be due to heavy drinking by caregivers
~ Restoring forests often falls to landholders. Here's how to do it cheaply and well
~ The public history, climate change present, and possible future of Australia’s botanic gardens
~ No, vapes aren't 95% less harmful than cigarettes. Here's how this decade-old myth took off
~ Friday essay: Stan Grant on how tyrants use the language of germ warfare – and COVID has enabled them
~ King Charles's coronation: How the place of Britain and the Crown has shifted in Canadian schooling
~ Post-pandemic work in the public sector: A new way forward or a return to the past?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter