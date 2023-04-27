Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Security Council condemns Taliban’s ban on women working for UN

Share this article
In a landmark resolution, the UN Security Council on Thursday condemned the de facto rulers of Afghanistan’s decision to ban women nationals from working for the United Nations, calling for Taliban leaders to “swiftly reverse” their decision.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Nations students are engaged in primary school but face racism and limited opportunities to learn Indigenous languages
~ USA: New regional migration measures will protect some at the expense of exposing others to greater dangers
~ Tokyo Confirms Myanmar Military Misused Japan-Funded Ships
~ Study reveals at least 11% of child maltreatment in NZ could be due to heavy drinking by caregivers
~ Restoring forests often falls to landholders. Here's how to do it cheaply and well
~ The public history, climate change present, and possible future of Australia’s botanic gardens
~ No, vapes aren't 95% less harmful than cigarettes. Here's how this decade-old myth took off
~ Friday essay: Stan Grant on how tyrants use the language of germ warfare – and COVID has enabled them
~ King Charles's coronation: How the place of Britain and the Crown has shifted in Canadian schooling
~ Post-pandemic work in the public sector: A new way forward or a return to the past?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter