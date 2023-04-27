Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: New regional migration measures will protect some at the expense of exposing others to greater dangers

By Amnesty International
In response to the Biden administration's announcement of new regional migration measures upon the end of Title 42 on 11 May, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: "Once again the United States is embracing a misguided carrot and stick approach to respond to the global refugee crisis: on the one hand, positively expanding […] The post USA: New regional migration measures will protect some at the expense of exposing others to greater dangers appeared first on Amnesty International.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
