Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo Confirms Myanmar Military Misused Japan-Funded Ships

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Myanmar protester raises three-finger salutes during a rally to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside Myanmar’s embassy in Tokyo, February 1, 2023. © 2023 Issei Kato/Reuters On April 26, after months awaiting a response, Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced it had received confirmation from Myanmar’s military junta that it misused two Japan-funded civilian vessels to transport soldiers and weapons in Rakhine State in September 2022. A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Japan protested the misuse and the junta “expressed regret…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
