Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Free Girl Detained for ‘Defaming Monarchy’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Student activist Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, photographed at age 14, has been held in pretrial detention on royal defamation charges since March 29, 2023. © Thanalop Phalanchai (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately drop charges and release a 15-year-old student activist detained for allegedly defaming the monarchy, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 28, 2023, the police arrested Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai in Bangkok and accused her of committing lèse-majesté (insulting the monarchy) offenses for criticizing the monarchy during a rally in October 2022 in…


© Human Rights Watch -
