Study reveals at least 11% of child maltreatment in NZ could be due to heavy drinking by caregivers
By Taisia Huckle, Associate Professor in alcohol policy, Massey University
Jose S. Romeo, Senior Research Officer and Statistician, Massey University
Heavy use of alcohol by caregivers places children at increased risk of serious harm. This burden of alcohol-related maltreatment is similar to traffic deaths caused by others drinking.
- Thursday, April 27, 2023