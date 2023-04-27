Tolerance.ca
King Charles's coronation: How the place of Britain and the Crown has shifted in Canadian schooling

By Alan Sears, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Education, University of New Brunswick
Ironically perhaps, it may be the move toward reconciliation between Indigenous Peoples and settler Canadians that revives the focus of the Crown in Canadian schooling.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
