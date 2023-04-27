Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Post-pandemic work in the public sector: A new way forward or a return to the past?

By Eric Champagne, Professeur agrégé, École d'études politique, Directeur, Centre d'études en gouvernance / Associate professor, School of Political Studies, Director, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Aracelly Denise Granja, Research Assistant, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Olivier Choinière, Professor of Project Management, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
COVID-19 transformed the workforce, including in the public sector. A complete reversal to pre-pandemic work models is unlikely, but there’s lots at stake as employers contemplate the future of work.The Conversation


