Post-pandemic work in the public sector: A new way forward or a return to the past?
By Eric Champagne, Professeur agrégé, École d'études politique, Directeur, Centre d'études en gouvernance / Associate professor, School of Political Studies, Director, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Aracelly Denise Granja, Research Assistant, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Olivier Choinière, Professor of Project Management, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR)
COVID-19 transformed the workforce, including in the public sector. A complete reversal to pre-pandemic work models is unlikely, but there’s lots at stake as employers contemplate the future of work.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 27, 2023