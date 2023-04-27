Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York Takes Step to Reduce its Contribution to Deforestation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Deforestation due to plant palm oil plantations near Sandakan city, State of Sabah, North Borneo Island, Malaysia, August 5, 2019.  © 2019 Emy/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Images On April 25, the New York Senate approved the Tropical Deforestation-Free Procurement Act, a bill intended to ensure that companies contracting with the New York state government are not contributing to tropical deforestation and human rights abuses overseas. Now the bill will need to be voted on in the New York Assembly, and if approved, signed into law by the governor. Under the bill, sponsored…


© Human Rights Watch -
